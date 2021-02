Modi hands over Arjun Main Battle Tank to Army Chief

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Army Chief General M.M. Naravane here.

The indigenously designed and developed tank has been made by the Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment, attached to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), along with 15 academic institutions, eight labs and several MSMEs.