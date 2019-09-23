Modi holds bilateral with Qatar Emir, meets other leaders

The meeting with the Qatar Emir was the first bilateral meeting of Prime Minister Modi in New York.

Both leaders reviewed the full range of bilateral ties and the Qatar Emir also highlighted PM Modi's efforts to make yoga more popular globally, according to a PMO tweet.

Later, PM Modi also "caught up with friends", holding informal interactions with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Colombian President Ivan Marquez, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering and Netherlands PM Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the UN engagements in New York, according to a tweet by MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.