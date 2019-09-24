Modi holds bilaterals with Namibia, Maldives presidents

Modi had a "good discussion" with Maldivian President Solih. "Both leaders discussed progress on development partnership, and cooperation in climate change," Kumar added.<br> <br>Earlier, on Monday he had held bilateral talks with the President of Niger Issoufou Mahamadou, the Prime Minister of Italy Giuseppe Conte, and with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, on the sidelines of the UNGA. He had also met Unicef chief Henrietta Fore.<br> <br>Modi also interacted informally with the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Colombian President Ivan Marquez, Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering and Netherlands PM Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the UN engagements in New York.

