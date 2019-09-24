Modi holds bilaterals with Niger president, Italian PM

With the Niger president, the talks focused on intensifying bilateral cooperation in the area of solar energy, agriculture and counter terrorism.

With the Italian PM, the talks focused on strengthening bilateral ties, especially in trade and investment. Italian SMEs were invited to India to take advantage of low cost production, and cooperation in the defence sector was also discussed, according to a tweet by the MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

With Henrietta Fore, PM Modi underlined the efforts made by India towards health and nutrition of children in India through several focused initiatives.