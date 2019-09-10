Modi inaugurates historic Indo-Nepal petro pipeline

This will ensure environment-friendly supply of petroleum products to Nepal. The total length of the pipeline is 69 kms.

It was built in just little over a year at the cost of Rs 350 crore, the cost entirely borne by the Indian oil Corporation, an Indian Public Sector Undertakings (PSU).

Modi called this project "a symbol of our bilateral relations".

He reiterated that it will help enhance security of the region and "substantially cut down on transit costs".

Speaking through the video conference, Modi remembered the earthquake that devastated Nepal in 2015. But he expressed happiness on how Nepal has moved on ever since. Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to help Nepal in developmental works according to its own priorities.