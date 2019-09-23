Modi invites Trump to visit India

"We want you to come to India with your family, and give us the privilege of welcoming you. Our friendship, and the Indian-American shared dream...we will give it a new future," Modi said.

He also thanked Trump for attending the 'Howdy, Modi!' event, and Houston for the welcome.

"Thank you Houston, thank you America, may god bless you all," the Prime Minister said while addressing the 50,000 strong audience who cheered loudly, chanting "Modi, Modi".

After the speech, both the leaders clasped their hands and walked together, waving to the cheering crowd.