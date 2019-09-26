Modi meets Belgian counterpart at UNGA

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the high-level segment of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) here.

Both leaders reviewed the bilateral relations between the two nations and the follow-up decisions taken during the visit of the King of Belgium to India in 2017.

They also discussed intensification of strategic and security relations between India and the European Union (EU).

Both leaders agreed to intensify their efforts on early conclusion of negotiations on the Bilateral Investment and Trade Agreement, connectivity, closer cooperation on counter-terrorism, multilateral institutions, and migration and mobility.

The two leaders also agreed that the 15th India-EU Summit should be held at an early date, a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said.