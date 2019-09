Prime Minister Modi thanked Estonia for its support to India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat for 2021-2022.

The meeting provided an opportunity to brief Estonia and to seek their views on enhanced opportunities for bilateral cooperation, thus further strengthening our existing friendly ties, said a MEA statement.

Both leaders had detailed discussion on a broad spectrum of bilateral relations pursuant to the fruitful visit of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu to Estonia in August 2019.