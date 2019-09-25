Modi meets US biz leaders, invites them to invest in India

"The engagements in New York continue, so does the focus on business, trade and investment ties. All set for the CEO Roundtable, where PM @narendramod i will interact with top American business leaders," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a series of tweets.

"Captains of industry interact with PM @narendramodi in New York. The extensive agenda includes harnessing investment opportunities in India and boosting commercial linkages between India and USA," the PMO said.

Tagging a photograph of the Prime Minister with the business leaders, Raveesh Kumar, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted: "How many of the 42 CEOs of the top global companies in the frame with PM @narendramodi can you identify?"

"PM at the CEO Roundtable in New York highlighted the steps taken by India to build a $5 trillion economy. Global business community is upbeat about the India success story," he added.

Earlier, presenting a progress report of the Indian economy while addressing the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi invited American businesses to the country.

On the technology and innovation front, the Prime Minister invited the glo bal business community to invest in India, stating that their technology and India's talent pool can together change the world. He also said that their s cale combined with India's skill set can accelerate global economic growth.

Modi further described India as an ideal destination for investors, saying that it was a "golden opportunity to partner India".

In this regard, the Prime Minister mentioned India's 10-fold jump in the Logistics Performance Index, the 13-point jump in the Global Competitiveness Index, the 24-rank rise in Global Innovation Index, along side the 65-rank im provement in the Ease of Doing Business index calculated by the World Bank.

Modi further noted that the Indian economy has benefited from the climate o f political stability in the country.