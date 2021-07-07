Modi ministry rejig: Who's in, who's out

New Delhi: Ahead of the Union ministry expansion on Wednesday, several Union ministers, including Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar resigned from their posts.

At the same time, ministerial probables met Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi at his residence.



Around 43 ministers are expected to be sworn in in the expansion of the Union council of ministers on Wednesday evening, said sources.

This will be the first reshuffle of the council of ministers since Modi assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

Here's a list of who's in, who's out in the ministerial reshuffle:

Who's in

- Jyotiraditya Scindia

- Narayan Rane

- Sarbananda Sonowal

- Anupriya Patel

- Kapil Patil

- Meenakshi Lekhi

- Ajay Bhatt

- Bhupender Yadav

- Sunita Duggal

- Pashupati Paras

- Bharati Pawar

- Ashwini Vaishnaw

- Shobha Karandlaje

- Dr Virendra Kumar

- Ramchandra Prasad Singh

- Raj Kumar Singh

- Mansukh Mandaviya

- Parshottam Rupala

- Rajeev Chandrasekhar

- Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

- Darshana Vikram Jardosh

- Annpurna Devi

- A Narayanaswamy

- Kaushal Kishore

- B L Verma

- Chauhan Devusinh

- Bhagwanth Khuba

- Sushri Pratima Bhoumik

Who's out

- Harsh Vardhan

- Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

- Santosh Gangwar

- Sanjay Dhotre

- Pratap Sarangi

- Babul Supriyo

- Rao Saheb Dhanve Patil

- Debasree Chaudhuri

- Ratan Lal Kataria

- Sadananda Gowda

- Thawarchand Gehlot