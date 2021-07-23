Modi mourns loss of lives due to landslide in Maharashtra

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Anguished by the loss of lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The situation in Maharashtra due to heavy rains is being closely monitored and assistance is being provided to the affected."

Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives, and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.

"PM @narendramodi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to a landslide in Raigad, Maharashtra. Rs 50,000 would be given to the injured," the PMO tweeted.

In the season's worst tragedy, at least 50 people were buried alive in a hillslide at Taliye-Madhaliwadi village in Raigad, while another 50 are still feared trapped under the debris.

According to eyewitnesses in Taliye-Madhiliwadi, an estimated 50-60m tall portion of a hillock broke loose and crashed onto around three dozen houses below, trapping a majority of the victims under the huge boulders, stones, trees, bushes and slush which hurtled down at full force.

