Modi nominates Vijay Goel as vice chairman of Gandhi Smriti

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the chairman of the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS), has nominated former Union minister and Delhi BJP chief Vijay Goel as the vice chairman of GSDS.

The Prime Minister also nominated nine members to its general body.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Culture, "Under Rules 2(i)(a) and 4(ii) of the Rules and Regulations of GSDS, the Prime Minister as the Chairman of the Samiti hereby nominates Vice Chairman and nine Members on the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (General Body)".