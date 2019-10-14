Modi offers help to typhoon-hit Japan, condoles losses

In a series of tweets, PM Modi also said that the "preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people and the leadership of my friend" Prime Minster Shinzo Abe would be able to address the aftermath of the Typhoon effectively and quickly.

"I offer condolences on behalf of all Indians on the loss of life caused by super-typhoon #Hagibis in Japan. I wish early recovery from the damage and devastation caused by this natural calamity.

"India stands in solidarity with Japan at this difficult hour. Personnel of the Indian Navy, in Japan on a scheduled visit, will be happy to assist immediately.

"I am sure that the preparedness and resilience of the Japanese people and the leadership of my friend @AbeShinzo would be able to address the aftermath effectively and quickly. Japan's preparedness against natural disasters is well appreciated," he tweeted. Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.