Modi offers prayers at Kali temple in B'desh

Modi, the first foreign head of state to visit the temple, was received by devotees with conch shells.

According to Hindu mythology, the Jeshoreshwari temple is one of the 51 'Shakti Peeths' scattered across India and the neighbouring countries.

The temple is a famous Hindu pilgrimage site located in Ishwaripur, a village in Shyamnagar Upazila.

The Prime Minister offered a gold crown and a red Banarasi saree to the deity.

After this, Modi, who arrived in Bangladesh on a two-day visit on Friday, will head to the Orkandi temple in Gopalganj district, where he will also pay tributes at the mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Tungipara.

Orakandi is the holiest place for more than five crore people of the Matua community living in Bangladesh and Indian state of West Bengal.

Meanwhile in Tungipara, the birthplace of Rahman, the Prime Minister will be accompanied by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

This is Modi's first foreign visit after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic earlier last year.

On Friday, he participated in the celebrations of the country's 50th year of liberation from Pakistan.

Modi and Hasina enjoyed the music of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Ajoy Chakravarty at the National Parade Square in Dhaka, along with the President Abdul Hamid, and others.

--IANS

