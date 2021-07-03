Modi pens letter in Sanskrit, condoles demise of Sudharma's editor

This letter was shared by Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa on his Twitter handle on Saturday.

Bengaluru, July 3 (IANS) Expressing grief over the passing away of K. V. Sampath Kumar, the editor of one of the country's oldest Sanskrit daily 'Sudharma', Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a condolence letter to his widow K. S. Jayalakshmi.

In the condolence letter penned in Sanskrit, Modi paid rich tributes to the 64-year-old Kumar, who passed away on June 30.

"Kumar's life was dedicated to popularising Sanskrit specially among youngsters. Kumar's passion and dedication towards Sanskrit is truly inspiring," the Prime Minister noted.

Modi said the continuous publication of Sudharma by Kumar and his immense love for Sanskrit is well known.

He added that his death is a big loss for the world of Sanskrit and also for journalism.

While sharing this letter on Twitter, Yediyurappa said that in his letter to Vidushi Smt Jayalakshami in Sanskrit, our Prime Minister has condoled the demise of Sudharma Editor Shri K.V. Sampath Kumar.

"It is worth recalling that the couple was honoured with Padma Shri for their exceptional work in the preservation and popularisation of Sanskrit," he added.

Kumar passed away in Mysuru on Wednesday following cardiac arrest.

He, along with his wife Vidushi Jayalakshmi, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020 in recognition of their efforts to keep the publication alive against all odds. The award is yet to be presented.

