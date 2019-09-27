Modi presents India's development story as inspiration

<br>India's development saga serves to "build confidence in the poor across the entire world" and "give the world a new hope," Modi said.

Delivering a message of universalism, he said the development "efforts are ours, but their fruits are for all, for the entire world".

"The very core of our approach is public welfare through public participation and this public welfare is not just for India but for the entire world," he declared.

"All our endeavours, are centered on 1.3 billion Indians. But the dreams that these efforts are trying to fulfil, are the same dreams that the entire world has, that every country has, and that every society has," he said.

"And this conviction of mine gets stronger every day, when I think of those countries, who, just like India, are striving for development, each in their own way," he said after listing India's achievements ranging from building 100 million toilets and health insurance world's biggest health to opening 370 million bank accounts for the poor and the world's biggest digital identification program.