Modi promises Rahul help for Kerala flood victims

Gandhi, the Wayanad MP, spoke to Modi "seeking all possible assistance for the people severely affected by the floods and landslides in the state, especially in Wayanad.

"The Prime Minister has assured to provide any assistance required to mitigate the effects of the disaster," Gandhi's Wayanad MP office tweeted.

On Thursday, Gandhi spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to seek assistance for the flood affected people in his parliamentary constituency and other parts of the state.

Gandhi has decided to postpone his trip to Wayanad as he felt it would affect the rescue operations. Incessant rains in Kerala have claimed 23 lives in the past two days. Over 22,000 people have been shifted to some 315 relief camps across the state, officials said. Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Wayanad, Kasargode and Idukki districts were the worst hit. There has been 260 mm of rain in Wayanad, where a major landslide has marooned around 2,000 people in Meppadi area.