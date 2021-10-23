Modi quotes from Thirukkural to thank healthcare, frontline workers

The party is distributing 'thank you' cards to doctors, nurses and other frontline workers across the state.

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Quoting a couplet from Thirukkural in Tamil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked all healthcare and frontline workers for their selfless service during the Covid-19 pandemic, the state BJP unit said.

In his message, Modi quoted a couplet from Thirukkural which means "during troubled times, one should keep smiling without losing heart and there is nothing that can equal vanquishing that problem".

Modi said that the Covid-19 pandemic spread like a storm across the world and threatened mankind.

"There is nothing comparable to your selfless service, putting your life at risk, forgetting your family and friends to save the people. It is your selfless service that has saved and continues to save the people," he told them.

