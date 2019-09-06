Modi reaches Bengaluru to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bengaluru at about 9:40 pm today to watch the soft landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon on early Saturday.

Modi landed at Kempegowda International Airport from New Delhi where he was received by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. He will head to ISRO headquarters for the event.



The Prime Minister will watch the final descent of Chandrayaan-2 with over 60 high school students who cleared an online space quiz last month.

Earlier in the day, he asked the countrymen to watch the historic event.

"I am extremely excited to be at the ISRO centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India's space programme. Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch those special moments! There would also be youngsters from Bhutan," Modi said in a tweet.

Chandrayaan-2's lander Vikram will soft-land on the south pole of the lunar surface between 1:30 am and 2 pm on Saturday. (ANI)

