Modi reaches Dharamsala to open investors' summit

Dharamsala, Nov 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached Dharamsala to inaugurate and address Himachal Pradesh's first two-day Global Investor Summit.

"Tomorrow, I join the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet. The Summit is being held in picturesque Dharamsala, which is an ideal place to convince investors to invest in HP," Modi tweeted a day earlier.

He said Himachal's growth in the last two years is noteworthy. "Congrats to the people and state government."

National and international business delegates arrived at Dharamsala on Wednesday for the summit that will see participating of Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Prahlad Patel and Anurag Thakur along with other industry and foreign investors.

The investors' summit -- Rising Himachal -- aims to attract investment in the agri-business, food processing and post-harvest technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, tourism, hospitality and civil aviation, hydro and renewable energy, among others, sectors, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said. vg/ksk/