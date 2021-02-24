Modi remembers Jayalalithaa's efforts to empower 'Nari Shakti'

Mentioning that he will always cherish his several interactions with the late Indian politician and film actress Jayalalithaa, Modi, in a series of tweets said that Jayalalithaa was admired for her pro-people policies.

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered six-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and AIADMK leader J. Jayalalithaa on her 73rd birth anniversary, praising her efforts to empower 'Nari Shakti' (woman power).

"Remembering Jayalalithaa Ji on her birth anniversary. She is widely admired for her pro-people policies and efforts to empower the downtrodden. She also made noteworthy efforts to empower our Nari Shakti. I will always cherish my several interactions with her," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Jayalalithaa was born on February 24, 1948 at Melukote, Mandya district, then in Mysore State (now Karnataka) in a Tamil Brahmin Iyengar family. She passed away in Chennai on December 5, 2016 after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. She was one of the key pillars of Tamil Nadu politics till her death.

Known as "Amma" (mother) and "Puratchi Thalaivi" (Revolutionary leader), Jayalalithaa was serving a consecutive term when she took ill and, subsequently, passed away.

Despite major differences within the AIADMK following Jayalalithaa's death, the party came around to present an image of unity and has successfully ruled the state under Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy. With the state polls now expected in April or May, the opposition DMK is keen on displacing her party.

The BJP, which still only has a marginal presence in the state, is also looking to a better showing in the upcoming polls.

