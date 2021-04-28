Modi reviews IAF efforts to help fight against Covid

The Prime Minister reviewed efforts of Air force to help in the Cover-19 related situation with Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria.

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday stressed on the need to increase the speed, scale and safety of Indian Air Force in transporting oxygen tankers and other essential materials.

Bhadauria informed the Prime Minister that the IAF has ordered 24x7 readiness of the entire heavy lift fleet and substantial numbers of the medium lift fleets to operate in a hub and spoke model to rapidly meet all Covid related tasking across the country and overseas. Aircrew for all fleets have been augmented to ensure round the clock operations.

Modi spoke about the need to ensure that the IAF personnel engaged in Covid related operations remain safe from infection. He also spoke about the need to ensure safety of all Covid related operations.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria informed that IAF is deploying big as well as medium sized aircrafts to cover all terrains. He briefed the Prime Minister about a dedicated Covid Air Support Cell set up by the IAF to ensure faster co-ordination with different ministries and agencies to Covid related operations.

Modi inquired about the health of IAF personnel and their families over which Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria apprised him that near saturation vaccination coverage has been achieved in the IAF.

He also informed the Prime Minister that hospitals under IAF have increased Covid facilities and also allowing civilians wherever possible.

