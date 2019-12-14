Modi reviews Namami Gange project, takes a boat ride

Kanpur, Dec 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday reviewed the progress of the Namami Gange project at the first National Ganga Council (NGC) meeting and got a first-hand experience of the programme's impact on the river.

He also took a 45-minute boat ride, reviewed the work on now closed Sisamau nala and visited the selfie point there.

After the conclusion of the NGC meet, Modi, accompanied by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi and several other ministers, took a boat ride from the Atal Ghat.

While returning after the boat ride, Modi slipped on the stairs of the Atal Ghat. But the alert SPG personnel saved him from any injury. Later, he visited the Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology and left for the Chakeri airport in a chopper from where he returned to Delhi. hindi-rt/pcj