Modi reviews progress of oxygen augmentation, availability

Officials briefed the Prime Minister about the progress on installation of PSA oxygen plants across the country. More than 1,500 PSA oxygen plants are coming up across the nation which includes contributions from PM CARES Fund as well as various ministries and PSUs.

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday reviewed the progress of oxygen augmentation and availability across the country.

PSA Oxygen plants are coming up in all states and districts of the country.

Officials told the Prime Minister that once all PSA Oxygen plants coming up through PM CARES are functional, they would support more than four lakh oxygenated beds.

The Prime Minister instructed the officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and to work closely with the state governments for the same.

He also asked officials to ensure there is adequate training of hospital staff on operation and maintenance of oxygen plants and directed officials to ensure that each district has trained personnel available.

Officials told him that there is a training module prepared by experts and they are targeting training of around 8,000 people across the country.

"We should deploy advanced technology like IoT to track performance and functioning of these oxygen plants at a local and national level," Modi said.

--IANS

ssb/pgh