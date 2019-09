Jashodaben, who was on a two-day trip to Dhanbad in Jharkhand, arrived at the famous temple at 12.45 p.m. on Monday and spent half an hour.

Soon after she arrived with a relative, a big crowd gathered to see her. A large number of security personnel had been posted in and around the temple in view of the 67 year old retired school teacher's visit.

After the puja, she went round the temple for some time before leaving.