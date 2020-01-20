Modi's wishes for Nadda peppered with caution and comparison

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed to throw a challenge for J.P. Nadda, the new party president, saying "Amit Bhai Ka karyakal hamesha hamesha yaad rahega (the tenure of Amit Shah will be remembered forever."

Setting the tone for Nadda's tenure, Modi said, it's 'sangharsh' (fight) and 'sangathan' (organisation) that make BJP what it is today. "We're not here for a short while, we're here to serve Mother India for a long time," he said.

But the comparison with Shah was unavoidable. "The BJP has expanded in a short time, fulfilling people's aspirations and transforming itself with time," said Modi, crediting Shah for the achievements.

He wished Nadda with a tinge of caution. "I'm sure under the leadership of J.P. Nadda, the party will move forward with its core values. The BJP may face more difficulty in the future and we must be ready." Modi was subtly referring to the ongoing opposition to Citizen's Amendment Act, without naming it.

Talking about the "current situation", Modi lashed out at "traditional medium of communication", referring to mainstream media. He urged the party to exploit "new medium" where one can talk to the electorate one-to-one, referring to apps like Twitter where he is one of the most followed world leaders.

"Those who have been rejected in electoral politics are left with very few options -- spreading falsehood and amplifying that through its ecosystem," is how he hit out at the opposition for its stand on CAA, without naming the legislation.

He urged the party cadre to go door-to-door to convey the party's position and not rely on "traditional medium of communication."

Earlier, Nadda was elected BJP's new President unopposed, taking over the reins from his predecessor Amit Shah. Modi's notes of caution indicated that Nadda has a big shoe to fill and tough time ahead to deal with.

abn/prs