Modi, Shah condole Manipur BJP chief Tikendra Singh's demise

Singh was appointed president of the Manipur BJP in June 2020. In the last week of April, he had tested positive for Covid-19.

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda on Thursday mourned the demise of the partys Manipur unit Chief S. Tikendra Singh, who fell prey to Covid-19 at a hospital in Imphal.

"Saddened by the demise of Prof. S Tiken Singh, President of @BJP4Manipur. He will be remembered as a hardworking Karyakarta who strengthened the Party in Manipur. He was active in many social service initiatives. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda said, "Shri S Tikendra Singh was a dedicated leader, who was always committed to strengthen the BJP in Manipur. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of society. Pained by his untimely and unfortunate demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this sad hour. Om Shanti."

Expressing his grief, Amit Shah tweeted, "Pained to learn about Manipur BJP State President, Shri S Tikendra Singh Ji's demise. He made sincere efforts to strengthen the BJP in the state of Manipur. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti Shanti."

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted, "I'm at a loss of word to learn that Prof. S Tiken Singh, President Manipur BJP, had passed away just a while ago. We have lost a stalwart of BJP Manipur who have dedicated his life for the service of people and the party. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Oja."

Union Minister of State for Sports, Kiren Rijiju, said in a tweet, "I'm pained by the untimely demise of Manipur State BJP President, S. Tikendra Singh Ji. A long time colleague, he was always focused and committed to strengthen the BJP in Manipur. We shared many memorable moments. I extend my condolence to the family and supporters. Om Shanti."

--IANS

