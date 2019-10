Modi shares poem penned during Mabalipuram visit

Modi, in a tweet, said he became so "engrossed" in a conversation with the ocean spread out before him while strolling on the beach that he could not prevent himself from jotting down on paper his vivid emotions about life and a salutation to the vast expanse of water.

The poem addressing the ocean, shared on micro-blogging site Twitter, went viral in minutes.

This is not the first time Modi has revealed his poetic side. Author of more than 11 books on various topics including the nation state, society, environment and even on advice to children sitting for examinations, he has also to his credit a collection of poetry in Gujarati with 67 poems, which have been translated into Hindi and published.

In 2015, his collection of poems 'Sakshi Bhav' which contains conversations with his mother, was published. "In Mahabalipuram, strolling on the beach, I got lost while initiating a conversation with the ocean. This dialogue is my emotional world. I am sharing this with you," he tweeted. The poem goes: "He... sagar!!!<br>Tumhe Mera Pranam Tu dheer hai, gambhir hai, <br>Jag ko jivan deta, neela hai neer tera!<br>Yeh athah vistar, yeh vishalta<br>Tera hai roop nirala! He... Sagar!!!<br>Tumhe Mera Pranam! Satah par chalta ye kolahal, ye utpad, <br>Kabhi upar to kabhi neeche, <br>Garajti lehron ka pratap, <br>Yeh tumhara dard hai, aakrosh hai<br>Ya phir santap? <br>Tum na hote vichalit<br>Na aashankit, na bhayabheet <br>Kyonki tumme hai gehrai! He... Sagar!!!<br>Tumhe Mera Pranam! Shakti ka apaar bhandaar samete, <br>Asimit urja swayam mein lapete<br>Phir bhi apni maryadayon ko bandhe, <br>Tum kabhi na apni seemayen langhe!<br>Har pal badappan ka bodh dilate He... Sagar!!!<br>Tumhe Mera Pranam! Tu shikshadata, tu dikshadata<br>Teri lehron me jivan ka <br>Sandesh samata <br>Na wah ki chah<br>Na panah ki aas <br>Beparvah sa ye prayas He... Sagar!!!<br>Tumhe Mera Pranam! Chalte chalte jivan samvarti, <br>Lehron ki daud teri<br>Na rukti, na thakti, <br>Charaivati, charaivati, charaivati ka mantra sunati<br>Nirantar... sarvatra <br>Yeh yatra anvarat, <br>Yeh sandesh anvarat He... Sagar!!!<br>Tumhe Mera Pranam! Lehron me ubharti nayee lehren <br>Vilay mein bhi uday, <br>Janam-maran ka kram hai anootha, <br>Yeh mitati mitati, tum me samati, <br>Punarjanam ka ehsas karati He... Sagar!!!<br>Tumhe Mera Pranam! Sooraj se tumhara nata purana, <br>Tapta-tapata, <br>Yeh jivant jal tumhara<br>Khud ko mitata, aasman ko chhoota, <br>Mano sooraj ko choomta, <br>Ban badal phir barasta, <br>Madhu bhav bikherta<br>Sujlam-suflam srishti sajata He... Sagar!!!<br>Tumhe Mera Pranam! Jeevan ka ye saundarya, <br>Jaise neelkanth ka aadarsh, <br>Dhara ka vish, khud mein samaya, <br>Kharapan samet apne bheetar, <br>Jag ko jivan naya dilaya, <br>Jeevan jeene ka marm sikhaya He... Sagar!!!<br>Tumhe Mera Pranam!"