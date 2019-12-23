Modi slams those doing 'remote control politics' over CAA

New Delhi [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Recalling the child born to refugees at Majnu ka Tila who was named 'Nagarikta' recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people and opposition parties protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act forget that the legislation helps in making lives of such families easy.

"Two weeks ago, a daughter was born at Majnu ka Tila who was named 'Nagarikta'. I want to ask miscreants and people engaged in remote control politics. Does lives of 'nagarikta' and her parents don't become easy? If the problem of any citizen of the country is solved, why does it pain you?"Before the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) became an Act, a Pakistani Hindu refugee woman living at Majnu ka Tila, on December 11, named her two-day-old daughter 'Nagarikta' (citizenship) and said that she earnestly wanted CAB to be passed.Speaking to ANI, the woman said that it was her "earnest wish" that the Bill (now an Act) gets passed in Parliament.Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi slammed the Congress and other opposition parties for lying over the National Register of Citizens (NRC)."There are lies being spread about NRC. They (opposition) are blowing it out of proportion. It was made during the times of Congress, was everyone sleeping then? We did not make it, neither did it arrive in the Parliament or the Cabinet, neither has any rule or regulation to decide it been framed," Modi said at the rally at the Ramlila Maidan here.He also slammed the Congress and "urban Naxals" for spreading rumours about the new law.Protests have erupted in various cities against the newly-enacted citizenship Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)