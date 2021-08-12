Modi suggests SHGs to tie up with online firms to sell products

"Self help groups have the option whether to sell produce directly from the farm or by setting up a food processing unit and sell with great packaging," the Prime Minister said.

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested the self help groups (SHGs) to collaborate with online companies to ship their products to cities.

He made the suggestions during an interaction with the women SHG members and community resource persons promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) through video conferencing.

He suggested that by collaborating with online companies, SHGs can easily ship their products to cities in great packaging.

The Prime Minister also requested the self help groups to take advantage of the online Government e-marketplace.

Talking about how farm laws will help SHGs, the Prime Minister also said "not only our farmers would benefit from the new agricultural reforms but limitless possibilities are also being created for the SHGs".

He said that SHGs can now directly purchase from the farmers and direct home delivery of produce like pulses can also be done.

He also urged the SHGs to raise awareness about single use plastic and work for its alternative.

The Prime Minister said all the sisters are being provided with facilities like house, toilet, electricity, water and gas. The government is working with full sensitivity on the education, health, nutrition, vaccination and other needs of sisters and daughters.

He added that due to this not only the dignity of women has increased but the confidence of daughters and sisters is also increasing.

He urged the self help group to link their efforts of nation building with 'Amrit Mahotsav' also. He said that with the collective power of more than 8 crore sisters and daughters, Amrit Mahotsav would be taken to new heights.

