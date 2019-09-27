Modi summed up our cultural ethos at UN: Shah

His remarks came soon after Modi made his speech at the UNGA.

Addressing the 74th UN General Assembly, Modi in a strong message against terror said India has given the world a message of peace, Buddha, and not war, 'yuddh', and that is why its voice not only carries seriousness when it alerts the world against terrorism, but anger too -- in an oblique reference to terrorism in India backed by Pakistan-backed elements.

The Prime Minister also said that a "world divided on the issue of terror" harms the very principles on which the UN was created.