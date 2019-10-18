Modi takes dig at opposition, says govt committed to make India USD 5 trillion economy

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a veiled dig at opposition parties for targeting the government over slowdown in economy and assured the youth that the coming years were going to be full of possibilities and the government was committed to make India a USD 5 trillion economy.

"Howsoever much somebody tries to spread negativity, I assure the youth that the coming years are full of possibilities," Modi said addressing an election rally here.He said business leaders were keen to come to India, investment has grown in five years and the country is seen as an FDI-friendly country."Every business leader I've had a discussion with globally is keen to come to India. The growth in investment in India in the last five years has been five times," he said.Modi said the government has taken steps to boost manufacturing and start-ups and has reduced corporate tax and will do all that is needed to boost investment and secure the bright future of the youth.He said some people who look at statistics may have doubts over the government's target to be a five trillon dollar economy in five years but he has faith in the capability of the youth.He said becoming a USD 5 trillion economy was a pledge aligned to the dreams of all countrymen."The bigger the economy, the faster the speed with which we will be able to remove poverty and increase income levels," Modi said.He said those who are pessimistic should realise that Modi believes in casting a line on stone and not on butter.Modi said the government has high goals but at the same time was also aware of ground realities.He said for a country where 32 crore bank accounts were opened in record time and 8 crore households were given gas connections in three years, adding all goals were feasible.The Prime Minister said skill development and skill up-gradation were key in today's times of constant advancement in technology."We'll need to pick up some new habits as well. They include our personal and professional lives. The government, the businessmen or the youth, everyone needs to stay ready for the new economy of new India," he said. (ANI)