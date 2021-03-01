'Modi taking his 1st jab will help promote vax drive'

Bengaluru, March 1 (IANS) BJP leaders including Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the Covid-19 vaccine jab at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi and appealed to the people to join in the fight against the pandemic.

Taking to Twitter Yediyurappa said: "PM @narendramodi Ji got the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine this morning. My appeal to all corona warriors who are yet to get the vaccine and all those eligible for second phase to take the vaccine," and added "Let us make India and Karnataka Covid free."

BJP national organisation secretary, B.L. Santhosh tweeted: "Waits for his turn according to rules. On the day becomes the first person to get vaccinated. Goes to AIIMS as a common man. No wonder some elitists who keep jumping order at every turn of life always find fault in him. PM Narendra Modi gets the first jab of vaccines at AIIMS."

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan too appreciated Modi for setting an example for the people. "Our PM Narendra Modi took his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine today at AIIMS, Delhi. A great leader who shows the way by being an example!," he said on Twitter.

Health Minister K. Sudhakar in a tweet, appealed to the senior citizens and people with comorbidities to enrol themselves for the vaccine.

"Leading from the front, PM Narendra Modi took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi. I appeal to all senior citizens and people above 45 years with listed comorbidities, to register themselves and get vaccinated at the earliest," he said.

BJP general secretary, C.T. Ravi said on Twitter that "No jumping the queue, Follow the set protocol, visit a hospital like any other person and trust the healthcare professionals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is showing the way to Citizens by becoming the first person to get the #CovidVaccine at AIIMS, New Delhi."

--IANS

nbh/pgh/bg