Modi thanks Russia for prompt support, calls it 'enduring partnership'

The Modi government has approved emergency use of Russian vaccine Sputnik-V in India. The Russian vaccine will be manufactured in India for use in India, Russia and other countries.

New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin over phone for the prompt support to India amid the Covid crisis, symbolising "enduring partnership" between the two countries.

An official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said that Prime Minister Modi spoke over phone with President Putin on Wednesday. The two leaders discussed the evolving Covid-19 situation.

Putin expressed solidarity with the people and the government of India and conveyed that Russia would extend all possible support in this regard. Modi thanked Putin and noted that the prompt Russian support to India was a symbol of the countries' enduring partnership.

The two leaders noted the ongoing cooperation between the two countries to fight the global pandemic. Putin also appreciated Modi government's approval for emergency use of Sputnik-V vaccine in India.

Both the leaders attached importance to further deepening bilateral cooperation in various sectors in the spirit of their special and privileged partnership.

Modi conveyed appreciation for the support received from Russia for India's Gaganyaan programme and the completion of the Russian phase of training of the four Gaganyaan astronauts.

The leaders noted the scope for increasing cooperation in the area of renewable energy, including the Hydrogen economy. They also decided to establish a new 2+2 dialogue at the ministerial level comprising foreign and defence ministers from both the countries.

he last meeting between the two leaders was held in Vladivostok in September 2019.

Modi conveyed to Putin that he looks forward to the latter's visit to India later this year for the bilateral summit which would provide an occasion to continue their personal and trusted conversation.

Putin assured Modi of Russia's full support for the success of India's Presidency of BRICS during 2021. The two also leaders agreed to remain in close touch on bilateral and international issues.

