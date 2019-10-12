Modi thanks TN govt, people for Mahabalipuram summit

"A special Thank You to my sisters and brothers of Tamil Nadu. As always, their warmth and hospitality was outstanding. Its always a delight to be among the people of this dynamic state. I also thank the government of TN for their efforts in organising the Summit in Mamallapuram.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to all political parties and socio-cultural organisations of Tamil Nadu for the support and hospitality during the India-China Informal Summit in beautiful Mamallapuram," Modi tweeted.

Even the Chinese President had expressed his gratitude at the hospitality and warmth extended to him and the Chinese side during the Mahabalipuram summit. Xi had said he was "really overwhelmed" by the hospitality at Mahabalipuram. "We feel the Indian government and state and people of Tamil Nadu cherish friendly sentiments towards the Chinese government and people, through their sincere welcome to us," Xi said earlier.