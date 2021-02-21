Modi to address BJP national office-bearers meet

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will address a meeting of the BJP's national office-bearers in the national capital's NDMC convention centre.

This is the first party's meeting of the national office-bearers post Covid-19 outbreak.

Besides, national office-bearers, state in-charge and co-incharge, state unit president and state general secretary (organisation) will e attending the meeting.