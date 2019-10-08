Modi to address four rallies in Haryana

Announcing this, Narendra Tomar, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election in-charge of Haryana, said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win more than 75 seats and form the government, second time in a row."

BJP chief Amit Shah will also hold rallies and meetings at Ratia, Jind, Panchkula, Kalka, Tosham, Dadri and other Assembly constituencies.

Apart from them, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP working president J.P. Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among the star campaigners for the party.

Expressing confidence, Tomar said, in 2019 general elections the party had targeted 300 plus seats and achieved that in Haryana too we would return to power comfortably. The farmers were getting benefit from the Rs 6,000 pension scheme of the central government, he added. In both Haryana and Maharashtra, which will go to polls on October 21, the BJP has it easy with the opposition either absent or dousing dissent within.