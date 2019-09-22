Modi to address Indian diaspora at 'Howdy Modi!'

He is scheduled to attend the event at NRG Stadium at around 8.45 p.m. (IST) and later address the audience, sais sources in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). US President Donald Trump will share the stage with the Indian Prime Minister at the event.

Later, Modi would attend a community reception at the NRG Centre after a luncheon meeting with the elected officials of NRG.

Modi will also unveil a plaque for a ceremony at the Eternal Gandhi Museum besides inaugurating the Gujarat Samaj of Houston Event Centre and the Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Houston.

He will emplane for New York at around 3 a.m. (IST) and arrive at the JFK International Airport at around 4.45 a.m. (IST). The Prime Minister is on a seven-day visit to the US.