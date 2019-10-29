Modi to address public after Kartarpur corridor inauguration

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur after inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, say sources in the union home ministry.

The PM will inaugurate the Corridor and the Passenger Terminal Building. However, whether the PM will flag off the first "jattha" (group of devotees) visiting Kartarpur Sahib in which former PM Manmohan will also participate, is yet to be confirmed.

Government sources also say, the address will be held around three km away from the Corridor. However the event will be in Dera Baba Nanak itself.

Earlier, India and Pakistan signed an agreement to operationalise the historic Kartarpur Corridor to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims a visa free visit to the holy Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. However, the ticklish issue of a $20 service fee imposed by Islamabad remained unresolved. India signed the deal in the interest of the pilgrims and timely operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor before the 550th Parkash Purab. -- IANS Rajnish/abn/skp/