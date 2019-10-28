Modi to attend Dev Deepawali, Prakashotsav in Varanasi

Varanasi, Oct 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on November 12 to participate in the 'Dev Deepawali' celebrations.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the 550th Prakashotsav of Guru Nanak Dev ji at the Guru Bagh Gurudwara. It is believed that Guru Nanak Dev had visited the Guru Bagh Gurudwara and his footprints are also seen here.

The 'Prakashotsav' is being celebrated on an elaborate scale and Sikhs from all parts are expected to attend the event.

During the Prime Minister's interaction with party workers on October 24, a number of local leaders had invited him for the Dev Deepawali event. In his recent 'Mann ki Baat' programme, Modi had spoken about the Guru Bagh Gurudwara. The head Granthi of the Gurudwara, Sardar Sukhwinder Singh, has expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and said that it would be an honour to welcome him on the pious occasion. amita/dpb