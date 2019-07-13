Modi to attend UN General Assembly meet in Sept

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in September this year, government sources said on Saturday.

The United Nations, in a statement issued on Friday, said that the 74th session of the UNGA will commence on September 17, 2019.



No official announcement about the trip has been made yet. The Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the special meeting, sources added.

It should be noted that this year the Prime Minister will address the UNGA for the second time, his first being in September 2014 after he came to power for the first time. Since then, the UNGA meetings were attended by former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (ANI)