Modi to flag off first 'jatha' visiting Kartarpur on Sat

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the first 'jatha' (group of devotees) visiting Kartarpur Sahib from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur after inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on Saturday.

There would be a total of 550 devotees in the first 'jatha' visiting Kartarpur Sahib in which former Prime Minister Manmohan will also participate, said officials in the Home Ministry.

The PM will inaugurate the Corridor and the Passenger Terminal Building. He will also address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak, around 3 km from the Corridor.

Earlier, India and Pakistan signed an agreement to operationalise the historic Kartarpur Corridor to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims a visa-free visit to the holy Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. However, the ticklish issue of a $20 service fee imposed by Islamabad remained unresolved. India signed the deal in the interest of the pilgrims and timely operationalisation of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor before the 550th Parkash Purab. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, saying "with opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor, when we are marking Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Parkash Purab, PM @narendramodi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions. On 9th, let's witness history being created as PM@narendramodi dedicates this corridor to the nation." He said Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a historic achievement that generations of devotees will remember. "It will find special mention in the annals of history. It reflects Modi government's commitment towards preserving our rich heritage & universalising the teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji." rak/prs