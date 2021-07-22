Modi to inaugurate 9 medical colleges in UP

According to the government spokesman, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked the administration to complete all necessary arrangements on time. It will be a historic occasion for the state when all the nine medical colleges in nine districts are inaugurated simultaneously.

The new medical colleges will become functional after the inauguration.

Lucknow, July 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate nine new medical colleges on July 30 from Siddhartha Nagar district.

The medical colleges that will be made functional this month will be in Deoria, Etah, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Mirzapur, Pratapgarh, and Siddhartha Nagar.

The state had only 12 medical colleges till 2017. But as soon as the Yogi Government came to power, the number increased.

The state government has planned to open medical colleges on the Public-Private-Partnership model in 16 districts of the state that do not have a medical college till now.

The state government is preparing to make Uttar Pradesh a hub of medical education, where not only the people of the state but people across the world can get all types of medical facilities.

Uttar Pradesh already has four premier medical institutes namely Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Sefai institute and King George's Medical University (KGMU).

--IANS

amita/dpb