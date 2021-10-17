Modi to inaugurate seven medical colleges in UP on Oct 25

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Siddharth Nagar on Saturday, said that this was in line with the commitment of the state government to provide the best possible health facilities to the people of the state and to do this, a chain of medical colleges is being across the state.

Siddharth Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be simultaneously inaugurating seven new autonomous medical colleges from Siddharth Nagar on October 25.

He said that the medical college of Siddharth Nagar has been constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Basti Medical College was started last year and Bahraich Medical College was started two years ago. Similarly, the medical college in Ayodhya is also ready.

Adityanath further stated that two years ago he had announced to set up a medical college in Siddharth Nagar district and now it is ready.

Along with this, seven medical colleges of the state have got recognition from the National Medical Council.

Admission process for 100-100 MBBS seats will be started through NEET in all these medical colleges from this session.

The Siddharth Nagar Medical College will be named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi, popularly known as Madhav Babu, a freedom fighter, politician and the first President of BJP Uttar Pradesh.

All arrangements for hospital, hostel, staff accommodation in this medical college are complete and the faculty is also complete.

This medical college will benefit not only the people of Siddharth Nagar but Balrampur, Maharajganj and neighbouring Nepal would get the best medical facilities here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate the medical colleges of Deoria, Etah, Hardoi, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Pratapgarh.

Gorakhpur AIIMS is to be inaugurated in next one-and-a-half month.

The Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh is number one in the execution of 44 schemes of the country and is now going to create a new record by inaugurating medical colleges.

Uttar Pradesh will be the first state in the country where seven-state autonomous medical colleges are going to be inaugurated simultaneously.

With the operation of these medical colleges, 700 MBBS seats in Uttar Pradesh will increase from this session. All these seven medical colleges have got permission from the National Medical Council for admission to 100 seats each in MBBS. There will be no shortage of doctors in the state in the coming years.

Meanwhile, according to official sources, the medical college of Siddharth Nagar will be named after Madhav Prasad Tripathi, medical college of Deoria in the name of Maharishi Devraha Baba, medical college of Ghazipur in the name of Maharishi Vishwamitra, medical college of Mirzapur in the name of Maa Vindhyavasini, medical college of Pratapgarh in the name of Dr Sonelal Patel and the medical college of Etah will be named after Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi.

