Modi to interact with Goans on 100% 1st Covid dose coverage

He will congratulate them on 100 per cent completion of the first vaccination dose, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

Panaji, Sep 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 18 will interact via video conference with a cross section of the people from Goa, including health workers, cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and members of the public.

Sawant also said that the detailed programme about the event would be issued on Thursday.

"The PM on September 18, will directly interact with Goa health officials, beneficiaries, etc., Health department workers, cabinet members, panchayat and members of the public to congratulate them on 100 per cent completion of first dose of vaccination," Sawant said.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted congratulations to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and health workers in the state for the successful completion of 100 per cent coverage of the first dose of the Covid vaccine.

