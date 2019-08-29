Modi to launch 10 AYUSH health, wellness centres in Haryana tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch ten AYUSH health and wellness centres in Haryana on Friday.

The centres are in line with the Ministry of AYUSH's commitment to making 12,500 AHWCs functional in the next three years. To provide comprehensive primary healthcare, AYUSH components have been integrated into health and wellness centres under Ayushman Bharat.

"These centres will be complementing the National Health Policy, 2017 that insisted upon integration and mainstreaming of AYUSH services in conventional health care delivery system. It would be a historic beginning in mainstreaming of holistic, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative AYUSH care for achieving comprehensive health care," an official release said.The main focus of these AYUSH centres would be empowering the community for 'self-care' by imbibing AYUSH-based healthy food and lifestyle, social behaviour and use of medicinal plants for primary healthcare."Provisions will also be made for diagnostics and medicines for a wide range of health problems. These services will be in addition to the currently ongoing national health programmes," read the release.Modi would also release 12 commemorative postal stamps to honour eminent scholars, practitioners and great master healers of AYUSH systems. "These commemorative postal stamps highlight the great work and acknowledge the achievements of the great master healers of AYUSH systems," the release said.He will also present yoga awards to the winners of PM's Award for 'Outstanding Contribution for Promotion and Development of Yoga', which were announced on the International Day of Yoga this year at Ranchi.Two winners from the previous year will receive the awards at an event being organised by the Ministry of AYUSH tomorrow in Vigyan Bhawan here.Assembly polls in Haryana are due in October this year. (ANI)