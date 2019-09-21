Modi to launch BJP's 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' in Delhi on October 2

New Delhi (India) September 21 (ANI): After adopting Gandhi's idea of cleanliness, the BJP under leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to propagate his ideals and principles of non-violence, swaraj and simplicity as part of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations.

The party has decided to organise countrywide `Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' from October 2 to 31, with Modi leading the campaign in Delhi after paying tributes to Gandhi at Rajghat on his 150th birth anniversary.

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday interacted with party officials, chief Ministers, state Presidents and MPs through video conferencing and laid out the party's extensive plans to celebrate the fast-approaching birth anniversary celebrations.Joined by BJP Working President J P Nadda and other senior leaders, Shah, asked party leaders to start campaigns in their constituencies to propagate Gandhi's ideals, including on cleanliness, khadi and tree plantation, a party statement said."The BJP is committed to implementing the ideals and principles of Gandhi. We have to reach every household with Gandhi's message of cleanliness, non-violence, swadeshi, swaraj and saadgi (simplicity)," the statement said quoting Shah.He asked the party's public representatives to hold 'padyatra' for 15 days in their respective constituencies and spread the message of Gandhi as well as awareness about the call of the Prime Minister on cleanliness, single-use plastic and use of Khadi.The party leaders have been asked to hold rallies, public meetings, press conferences and programs of 'Prabhat Pheri'.Shah also asked them to propagate Bapu's message on eradicating social evils.He told the party leaders to organise programmes with equal devotion and dedication in the areas where its presence is weak.After becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Modi started cleanliness drive across the country. (ANI)