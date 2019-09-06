Modi to launch national programme against foot and mouth disease

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch National Animal Disease Control Programme for foot and mouth disease and Brucellosis on September 11 in Mathura.

He will also launch a national artificial insemination programme during the event.

A PMO release said that Modi will visit 'Pashu Vigyan Evam Arogya Mela' and launch Babugarh sex semen facility.



The release said that there will be simultaneous countrywide workshops at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in all the 687 districts of the country on vaccination and diseases management, artificial insemination and productivity.

National Animal Disease Control Programme for foot-and-mouth disease and Brucellosis is a 100 per cent centrally funded programme with a total outlay of Rs 12,652 crore from 2019 to 2024.

It aims to control foot and mouth disease and brucellosis by 2025 with vaccination and eventual eradication by 2030.

The programme envisages 100 per cent vaccination coverage of cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and pigs at six months intervals.

