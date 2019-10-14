Modi to open Kartarpur Sahib corridor in November

This was decided at a high-level meeting held on Monday between officials of the Central and the state governments in Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur. The Union government was represented by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and the state by Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

The 4.2 km-long corridor is to be opened on the occasion of the 550th Prakash Purb celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev on November 9.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal had tweeted on Saturday that Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on November 8.

The delegation inspected undergoing projects at the international border after which they held a meeting with officers at the Integrated Check Post, a state government statement said. The officers also visited the spot where the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a rally. Randhawa said the Land Port Authority assured that all the works relating the national highway and the Integrated Check Post would be completed in time. He said the devotees would have to apply 30 days in advance for visiting Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, which is highly revered by the Sikhs as Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life there and it is his final resting place. There would be no stamping on the passport but only the permit would be issued. A $20 service charge will be levied by Pakistan from each visitor on passage through the Kartarpur corridor. The Chief Minister will lead an all-party delegation across the border to Kartarpur Sahib on the opening day of the Kartarpur corridor on November 9. His delegation would comprise all the 117 state legislators, the state's Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) members, as well as members of the Sant Samaj and representatives of each recognised party in the state. Thereafter, 5,000 pilgrims daily will be able to visit the gurdwara located in Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province, but near Dera Baba Nanak town in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. <br>