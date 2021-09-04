Modi to speak to Himachal health workers, vaccinated persons on Monday

Himachal Pradesh has successfully covered its entire eligible population with the first dose of Covid vaccination. The efforts by the state included geographical prioritization to focus on difficult terrains, initiatives to ensure mass awareness, and door to door visits by ASHA workers, among others.

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of Covid vaccination program of Himachal Pradesh on September 6, at 11 a.m. via video conferencing.

The state gave special attention to women, elderly, divyangjans (specially abled persons) industrial workers, daily wagers and undertook special campaigns like "Suraksha ki Yukti - Corona se Mukti" to attain this milestone.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jay Ram Thakur will be present during the interaction.

Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in India to administer the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of its adult population.

Expressing satisfaction over the achievement, the state's health minister on August 29 said that the second dose to 100 per cent of the population will be completed by November 30.

More than half of India's adult population has received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 16 per cent have got both, the Health Ministry has stated as the cumulative number of doses administered in the country crossed over 67 crore.

According to government data, the number of vaccine doses administered daily has increased from 19.69 lakh in May to 39.89 lakh in June and further to 43.41 lakh in July.

In Sikkim, 36 per cent of the eligible population has been administered the second dose while in Dadra and Nagar Haveli it is 18 per cent and in Himachal Pradesh, 32 per cent.

--IANS

ams/skp/